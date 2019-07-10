Contact Us
HEAVY DELAYS: Car Slams Tractor Trailer On I-80 In Parsippany

The collision occurred on the westbound side near Exit 45 around 7:40 a.m., State Police said.
The collision occurred on the westbound side near Exit 45 around 7:40 a.m., State Police said. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A car and a tractor trailer collided Wednesday morning on I-80 in Parsippany, State Police said.

A photo from the scene shows a truck flatbed and the car engulfed in flames.

The crash forced lane closures and caused rush-hour delays of about 10 minutes, according to the state Department of Transportation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

