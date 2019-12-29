Heartbreaking: Bergen Groups Seek Help Saving Life Of Emaciated Dog Found In Paterson

"An emaciated dog in need of urgent medical care” doesn't quite described the condition of a starving dog rescued from the streets of Paterson.

The frail, 17-pound pooch, who was named Reese, made through the night with a normal pulse at the Oradell Animal Hospital, but "her temperature is low, and she is incredibly weak," officials with the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said.

"She has been able to lift her head and even give kisses as her wounds are delicately cleaned," the Oakland-based organization said.

Intravenous fluids had to be delivered extremely slowly because of Reese's delicate condition.

"It is heartbreaking that even warmth and food were withheld from this precious girl before rescue," the refuge added. "We are so encouraged that she was able to eat a small amount of food when offered by the vet.

The refuge was working with Jersey Pits Rescue and staff at the animal hospital to care for Reese, who "was dying last night but is fighting to live."

Paterson animal control officers, who rescued Reese from certain death, were handling the investigation. Anyone with information that could help find whoever was responsible is asked to call them at (973) 321-1111 .

Meanwhile, the refuge had raised nearly $5,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

DONATE: Reese Needs Us

"Reese has a long way to go, and we are continuing to seek support for her medical care," the refuge said. "It’s only by working together that we can continue to be there for Reese as she fights."

