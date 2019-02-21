Hearing Set For Driver In Gas Station Crash That Killed Dad, Teenage Son, Attendant

UPDATE: A detention hearing was scheduled this Monday for a Susssex County man who authorities said overdosed on heroin before his SUV went airborne, smashing into a killing a father and son and an attendant at a gas station on Route 23 in Wayne early Tuesday.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said her staff will ask Superior Court Judge Ernest M. Caposela during a 10 a.m. hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson to order 29-year-old Jason Vanderee held in the Passaic County Jail pending trial.

Vanderee, of the Glenwood section of Vernon Township, was charged with three counts each of aggravated manslaughter and death by auto, among other offenses.

Jon Warbeck and his son Luke, both of Lincoln Park, were getting gas Tuesday morning when a speeding Honda Pilot with an overdosed Vanderee behind the wheel literally flew into them and the attendant at a Route 23 service station in Wayne around 8:45 a.m.

All three were killed instantly.

Security video shows the airborne Honda Pilot shearing the top of a Chevy Camaro convertible from the bottom of the driver's side window and smashing square through the attendant, who had just closed the car's gas cap at the Delta gas station on the highway's northbound side.

Jon Warbeck -- a former Carlstadt firefighter whose 51st birthday was Wednesday and 17-year-old Luke were instantly killed in the Camaro, as was attendant Lovedeep Fatra, 23, of Pequannock.

The video shows that, based on the speed and point of impact, they couldn't have suffered.

ARRANGEMENTS: Jon and Luke Warbeck were inseparable -- tragically, even in death.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/obituaries/arrangements-set-for-father-son-killed-in-horrific-route-23-gas-station-crash/748541/

Jon and Luke Warbeck

Warbeck, whose brother-in-law is Carlstadt Fire Chief Henry Riveros, had been with the Carlstadt Fire Department from 1993-2000.

His son attended Boonton High School and was apparently about to take his driver's test, according to community members. Grief counselors were brought to the school on Wednesday.

Vanderee apparently had overdosed from an opioid and had to be revived with Narcan before being taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, authorities said.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that Jason Vanderee was driving at an excessive speed at the time of the crash," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said.

Two other vehicles, a 2011 Nissan Rogue and a 2016 Ford Transit T-250 Van were also struck, they said.

"The occupants of the Ford Transit Van and Nissan Rogue all received medical treatment for minor injuries," Valdes and Clarke wrote in a release.

Flying debris damaged vehicles at the neighboring Mazda dealership, part of a massive crime scene.

ALSO SEE: A day after three people were killed by an overdosing driver in a crash at a Route 23 gas station, the driver of a school bus carrying children with special needs had to be revived with Narcan after a crash in Newark.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/kids-ok-after-special-needs-school-bus-driver-ods-behind-wheel-crashes-in-newark/748494/

