Head Injury Victim Who Fell Down Ramapo Reservation Ravine Airlifted To Hospital

A medical chopper was called for a 61-year-old hiker from Mahwah who responders said was seriously injured when he fell down a ravine at the Ramapo Reservation early Wednesday evening.

The hiker was on a trail when "he lost his balance and fell back into a ravine, striking his head on a rock," Sgt. Michael Blondin said.

Police officers found the man bleeding profusely from the head, Blondin said.

He was conscious when Mahwah EMS put him into the ambulance, the sergeant said.

He was transported to Continental Soldiers Field, where Mahwah Fire Companies 2 and 4 set up a landing zone for AirMed One to airlift him to Hackensack University Medical Center.

