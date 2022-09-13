HazMat Situation Sends Four Firefighters To Hospital, Building Evacuated In Jersey City

Four firefighters were hospitalized and several civilians evaluated by EMS for a chemical odor that evacuated a Jersey City building Tuesday, Sept. 13, officials said.

Police and fire crews were called to 500 Bergen Ave., around 5 p.m. for reports of a strange odor.

HazMat units were deployed and first responders evacuated occupants of the four-story building.

The firefighters hospitalized had complaints of eye irritation and respiratory issues. The scene was being cleared and the cause of the odor is being investigated.

