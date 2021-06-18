Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
HazMat 'Haze' Triggers Evacuation Of NJ State Police Building In South Jersey, Spokesman Says

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police building in Ewing, Mercer County. Photo Credit: Google Maps (aerial view)
HazMat 'haze' led to the brief evacuation of a building used by the New Jersey State Police on Friday. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A hazardous materials incident at New Jersey State Police offices in Mercer County was not as serious as it initially sounded, a NJSP spokesman said.

A pool pump overloaded, causing a haze in the ground-floor gymnasium at 1040 River Road, the spokesman said.

The haze set off a smoke alarm which prompted a brief evacuation of the building at 1040 River Road in Ewing, according to Sgt. Alejandro Goez.

No one was hurt, Goez said.

Area firefighters and a Trenton HazMat team responded shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.

There was no serious chlorine leak and nothing hazardous lingered around, HazMat experts told State Police. 

It was safe to return to the offices, they said. 

Because Friday happened to be a Juneteenth state holiday, non-essential staff were not in the South Jersey building when it was evacuated.

