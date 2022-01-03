Contact Us
Hay Trailer Catches Fire In Warren County, Drivers Warned Of Smoky Conditions

Valerie Musson
A trailer full of hay caught fire in Warren County late Tuesday morning, causing potentially smoky conditions for local drivers, authorities said.
A trailer full of hay caught fire in Warren County late Tuesday morning, causing potentially smoky conditions for local drivers, authorities said.

Responding Washington Township police officers and firefighters found the hay trailer fully engulfed near Country Fresh Farm on Asbury Anderson Road shortly before 11:45 a.m., WTPD said.

Drivers were warned to be careful when traveling through the area, as the smoke may limit visibility.

“Please be cautious when driving in that area,” police said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

