Hawthorne Police Close Two Stores Violating Governor's Coronavirus Closure Order

Hawthorne police on Sunday closed two stores that they said were violating Gov. Phil Murphy's order that all non-essential businesses remain closed during the state's coronavirus state of emergency.

A reported disturbance at the Jembro Store on Wagaraw Road brought police, who determined the incident was no more than a misunderstanding between a manager and employee with no action necessary.

They did order the store, as well as another in the strip mall, Dave's Deals, immediately vacated and closed. No summonses were issued.

Both were in direct violation of the governor's executive order.

Murphy on Saturday ordered non-essential retail businesses closed and directed nearly all residents to stay home, as the number of deaths and positive test results from the coronavirus continued to increase.

The only critical businesses that may remain open are:

Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries;

Medical supply stores;

Gas stations;

Convenience stores;

Ancillary stores within healthcare facilities;

Hardware and home improvement stores;

Banks and other financial institutions;

Laundromats and dry-cleaning services;

Stores that principally sell supplies for children under five years;

Pet stores;

Liquor stores;

Car dealerships, but only for auto maintenance and repair, and auto mechanics;

Printing and office supply shops;

Mail and delivery stores;

Food banks;

Restaurants and bars providing take-out and delivery only.

All other retail businesses were supposed to close and move to 100% work-from-home wherever possible as of 9 p.m. Saturday, the governor said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

