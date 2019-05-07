Contact Us
Hawthorne PD: Upstate NY Driver Caught With 250 Heroin Folds 85 Miles From Home

Hawthorne police
Hawthorne police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hawthorne PD

An upstate New York driver was caught with 250 folds of heroin during a traffic stop 85 miles from home, Hawthorne police said.

Kevin Fanning, 27, of Liberty, NY, had several inconsistencies in his story when asked where he was coming from after police stopped his 2002 GMC Envoy for motor vehicle violations on Goffle Road near Watchung Drive, police said.

Officers said they also noted a “non-natural square-looking bulge” in his pants.

Fanning the removed five bricks of heroin – containing 50 folds per brick – and gave it to them, the officers said.

He was taken to the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance on charges of drug possession with the intent to sell.

