North Passaic Daily Voice
Hawthorne PD: Drunk College Student Crashes Car Into Pole, Asks If She Can 'Just Drive Home'

Jerry DeMarco
Prescious Kirby
Prescious Kirby Photo Credit: LinkedIn

A college student from Prospect Park asked police if she could “just drive home” after crashing her car into a utility pole in Hawthorne while intoxicated, authorities said.

Prescious Kirby, 21, smelled of alcohol after her 2013 Ford Fiesta severed the pole at North 8th Street and Prescott Avenue at its base just before 2 a.m. Friday, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

While being interviewed by officers, Kirby “repeatedly asked if she could just drive home,” he said.

They also found a bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her car, the sergeant said.

After failing field sobriety exams, Kirby was taken to police headquarters, where she refused to take a breath test, Hoogmoed said.

Kirby – a former National Honor Society student studying communications and media at Caldwell University -- was eventually released on DWI and drug-related charges and received several traffic summonses, the sergeant said.

The Fiesta was towed and the street was shut down so the pole could be replaced, he said.

