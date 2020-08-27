Hawthorne Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Lethal Beating On Paterson Street

Paterson police seized a Hawthorne man and charged him with attempted murder after he assaulted another man on a city street, leaving him in critical condition, before dawn Thursday.

Tyheem T. Jones, 37, was “pacing back and forth in the middle of the street” while “breathing heavily and sweating profusely” when officers responding to an assault call found him near the corner of Auburn Street and Godwin Avenue around 4 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Nearby, they found the victim on the ground with a large gash on the right side of his head, they said.

The victim remained in critical condition Thursday night at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, they said.

Jones, meanwhile, remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.