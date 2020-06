Firefighters doused an early-morning house blaze Tuesday in Hawthorne.

Heavy fire in the rear extended into the attic of the two-story, wood-frame Union Street home after igniting shortly after 6:30 a.m., responders said.

Firefighters had the main body of the two-alarm blaze knocked down within 15 minutes.

MORE PHOTOS: Fireground Buff Network LLC

