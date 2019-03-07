Hawthorne Hit-Run Driver Who Critically Injured Pedestrian, 65, In Glen Rock Charged

A Hawthorne widow drove off and was eventually caught by police after hitting and critically injuring a 65-year-old borough man in Glen Rock, authorities said.

Marina M. Lee, also 65, was found with her damaged Chevy Tahoe in a Godwin Avenue parking lot in Midland Park after hitting the victim in front of the SuperFresh on Lincoln Avenue in Hawthorne just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The Tahoe headed north on Lincoln Avenue -- with heavy front-end damage -- after the crash before Midland Park police spotted it and nabbed Lee in the Burger King parking lot, authorities said.

Lee, who works as an office manager, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious body injury, Calo said.

The victim remained in critical but stable condition Thursday at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, the prosecutor said.Lee remained free pending a March 15 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

Calo thanked the Glen Rock, Midland Park and Hawthorne police departments for their assistance.

PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving, who also contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.