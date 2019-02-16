Contact Us
Breaking News: Englewood Man Charged With Killing Parents Remains Held In Psyche Ward At New Bridge
Hawthorne Ambulance Knocked On Its Side, Three Removed

The rig was knocked on its side. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

One person sustained what were characterized as minor injuries after a Hawthorne ambulance got knocked on its side by an SUV in a late Friday night crash.

Three people inside the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps rig had to be removed and taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after the crash at Goffle Road and Lafayette Avenue.

Another responder was behind the wheel of the SUV, headed to another call, authorities said.

Mayor Richard Goldberg said visited the victims in the ER and was grateful that no one were seriously injured.

He praised the first responders for their professionalism and "a job well done."

The Wyckoff Fire Department Rescue Squad and an ambulance from Glen Rock were among the responders.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles.

Michael Jannicelli took the photos for DAILY VOICE

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

