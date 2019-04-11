Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ‘Can You Buy Me Ammo?’ Hackensack Police Nab Brooklyn Man Carrying Concealed Gun
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Haworth PD: Out-Of-State Uber Driver Had Illegal BB Gun Stashed Under Seat

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Karleen C. Rodriguez
Karleen C. Rodriguez Photo Credit: COURTESY: Haworth PD

Haworth police charged an Uber driver with weapons offenses after finding a BB gun that resembled the real thing in her car, authorities said Friday.

Officer Kevin McKeary stopped a car driven by 23-year-old Karleen C. Rodriguez of Yonkers on Schraalenburgh Road for several motor vehicle violations, Detective Sgt. Justin Fox said.

Smelling the odor of burning marijuana, he searched the vehicle, where he found the weapon stashed under the passenger seat, Fox said.

Rodriguez couldn't explain why she had the weapon, which New Jersey requires a gun permit to purchase, the sergeant said.

She was charged with weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail -- only to be released hours later by a judge under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.