Hasbrouck Heights Police Officers Rescue Dog Who Jumped From Car Window

A pair of Hasbrouck Heights police officers rescued a dog who jumped out a car window.

The Shihtzu mix chased an opossum and got stuck in brush behind the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights Meadowlands Hotel on Terrace Avenue off Route 17 just after 7 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

Responding Officers Nicholas Brunetti and Michael Renna found the pooch, whose head was poking into a hole, Colaneri said.

Using a dog noose, they freed the pup -- who was returned, unharmed, to the owner, the lieutenant said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.