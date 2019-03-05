Hasbrouck Heights Police Nab Texas Fugitive

Hasbrouck Heights police nabbed a fugitive from Texas after receiving an emergency call from a local hotel.

Varri Special Harrison, 27, was taken into custody on aggravated domestic violence assault charges Sunday after police were called to the Hilton Hotel off Polifly Road between Routes 17 and 80.

They then discovered a fugitive warrant out of Dallas County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harrison remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings.

