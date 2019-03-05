Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HER? Paterson Woman Sought In Minivan Hit-Run That Killed North Bergen Mom Getting Off Bus
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hasbrouck Heights Police Nab Texas Fugitive

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Varri Special Harrison
Varri Special Harrison Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hasbrouck Heights PD

Hasbrouck Heights police nabbed a fugitive from Texas after receiving an emergency call from a local hotel.

Varri Special Harrison, 27, was taken into custody on aggravated domestic violence assault charges Sunday after police were called to the Hilton Hotel off Polifly Road between Routes 17 and 80.

They then discovered a fugitive warrant out of Dallas County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harrison remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.