Hasbrouck Heights PD: Hackensack Driver Who Toppled Pole In Crash Was DWI

A Hackensack man was drunk when his car slammed into and toppled a utility pole at a busy Hasbrouck Heights intersection, authorities said.

The 2001 Audi Quattro driven by Dmitriy Sidorenko, 50, went off the road on Boulevard at the Passaic Avenue Circle shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and the pole needed to be replaced by PSE&G, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

Sidorensko, who wasn’t seriously injured, received several summonses, including having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and refusing to take a breath test, in addition to the DWI charge, Colaneri said.

Summonses also included no insurance or up-to-date inspection, he said.

The vehicle was impounded and Sidorensko was released to his mother, Colaneri said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.