Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hasbrouck Heights PD: Hackensack Driver Who Toppled Pole In Crash Was DWI

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hasbrouck Heights police
Hasbrouck Heights police Photo Credit: Billie Jean Leitman

A Hackensack man was drunk when his car slammed into and toppled a utility pole at a busy Hasbrouck Heights intersection, authorities said.

The 2001 Audi Quattro driven by Dmitriy Sidorenko, 50, went off the road on Boulevard at the Passaic Avenue Circle shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and the pole needed to be replaced by PSE&G, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

Sidorensko, who wasn’t seriously injured, received several summonses, including having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and refusing to take a breath test, in addition to the DWI charge, Colaneri said.

Summonses also included no insurance or up-to-date inspection, he said.

The vehicle was impounded and Sidorensko was released to his mother, Colaneri said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.