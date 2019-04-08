Hasbrouck Heights PD: DWI Driver Who Crashed BMW Into Airport Fence Threatens To Shoot Officers

A drunk Moonachie driver whose sedan slammed into a fence at Teterboro Airport in the middle of the night threatened to “take your guns and shoot you with them,” said Hasbrouck Heights police who arrested him.

Officers found the 2008 BMW against an airport fence off Industrial Road around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Police Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

They tried to administer a field test to Gazmend Kaba, 37, but he “became irate, yelling and screaming, trying to provoke a fight and saying, ‘I’m gonna take your guns and shoot you with them,” Colaneri said.

Officers arrested Kaba, who also was driving ont he suspended list and didn’t have insurance, the lieutenant said.

They charged him with DWI, making terroristic threats and careless driving and issued several summonses.

Police released Kaba to a family member pending a court hearing and held his car for 12 hours, under John’s Law.

Moonachie police also responded to the scene, Colaneri said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.