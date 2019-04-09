Hasbrouck Heights PD: Drunk Saddle Brook Driver Crashes Vintage Corvette, Registers 2X Limit

A Saddle Brook driver who crashed his 35-year-old Corvette in front of Hasbrouck Heights police registered more than twice the legal limit for alcohol on a breath test, authorities said.

The officers were driving behind 66-year-old Thomas Kerrigan around 2 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of the 1984 Chevy, which hopped the curb and slammed into a pedestrian crossing signal at Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue, Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

Kerrigan, who wasn’t seriously injured, tried to get out but was ordered to stay in the car and turn off the ignition, Colaneri said.

After failing a field test, he was brought to police headquarters, where he registered a 1.7 blood-alcohol content on a breath test, the lieutenant said.

Police charged Kerrigan with DWI, careless driving and failing to maintain a lane.

They held him long enough for the alcohol in his system to metabolize, then took him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

