Hardyston Church Blaze Was Contained Thanks To Closed Door, Authorities Say

A closed office door at a Hardyston church is to thank for the minimal damage sustained in a fire that otherwise could've been much worse, officials said.

Fire crews responded to Christian Faith Fellowship Church on Route 94 after alarms sounded in the office around 6:30 p.m. Monday, NJHerald reports.

Fortunately, the doors to the church’s office were closed, proving to be a critical factor in keeping it contained to the room and a small carpeted area outside.

The Sussex County Fire Marshal’s Office and fire crews from Sparta, Hamburg, Franklin, McAfee, and Ogdensburg were called to assist on scene.

EMS units from Glenwood Pochuck, Wallkill, Sparta and Atlantic also responded to organize a medical treatment area for firefighters extinguishing the blaze, which was controlled by about 7:40 p.m., according to the report.

The church was not occupied at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The Hardyston Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, which did not seem suspicious as of Thursday, officials said.

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to the Hardyston fire and police departments, first responders, EMTs and any other local responders who reported to the scene last night,” wrote Pastor Tom Feola in a post on the church’s Facebook page.

“Also a huge shoutout to Reverend Bob for being the first one on the scene and knowing exactly what to do.”

Click here for more from NJHerald.

