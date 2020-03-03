Hanover PD: Bronx Man Caught Photographing Customer On Wegmans Toilet

A 35-year-old New York man was caught taking photographs of another man using the toilet in Wegmans in Hanover, said authorities who charged him.

The victim told police he was using a stall in the restroom when he looked up and noticed a phone pointing down at him on Feb. 26, Hanover police said in a news release.

Allan Jones, 35, of the Bronx, matched the description given to police by the victim and was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy.

He was released pending a court appearance.

