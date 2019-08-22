Handyman From Morristown Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen In Demarest

Federal immigration authorities placed a detainer on a self-employed handyman living in Morristown who investigators said sexually assaulted a pre-teen while working at a Demarest home.

Alejandro Velasquez Martinez, a 44-year-old Colombian national, was arrested in Demarest after police received a report of a sexual assault, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Following a detention hearing on Wednesday, a judge ordered that he remain held in the Bergen County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

He will remain there until his case is completed or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes custody of him for a deportation hearing.

