Breaking News: Feds: Englewood Bagman, 23, Helped Launder Millions For Mexican-Based Drug Ring
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Handyman Caught Masturbating Near Norwood Job Site, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Ernesto Martinez
Ernesto Martinez Photo Credit: Norwood PD

Norwood police arrested a Hudson County handyman after two female passersby said they saw him masturbating in his vehicle.

Ernesto Martinez, 34, of West New York was working a job in the area when the women told police they saw him busy doing something else while parked on Rio Vista Drive around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Jeff Krapels said.

Martinez drove away but was stopped and arrested by police a short time later, the chief said.

They charged Martinez with lewdness and released him pending a Municipal Court hearing.

******

UPDATE: A 21-year-old Northvale driver was charged with intentionally slamming his Jaguar into an SUV on a Norwood road, critically injuring one of the occupants, in what responders said was an apparent suicide attempt.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernvalley/news/northvale-driver-charged-with-intentionally-crashing-into-couple-in-norwood/796872/

******

