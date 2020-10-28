Handyman Caught Masturbating Near Norwood Job Site, Police Say

Norwood police arrested a Hudson County handyman after two female passersby said they saw him masturbating in his vehicle.

Ernesto Martinez, 34, of West New York was working a job in the area when the women told police they saw him busy doing something else while parked on Rio Vista Drive around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Jeff Krapels said.

Martinez drove away but was stopped and arrested by police a short time later, the chief said.

They charged Martinez with lewdness and released him pending a Municipal Court hearing.

UPDATE: A 21-year-old Northvale driver was charged with intentionally slamming his Jaguar into an SUV on a Norwood road, critically injuring one of the occupants, in what responders said was an apparent suicide attempt.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernvalley/news/northvale-driver-charged-with-intentionally-crashing-into-couple-in-norwood/796872/

