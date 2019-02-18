Handgun, Ammo Found In Ridgefield Clothing Bin

A handgun and several rounds of ammunition were found tossed into a charity clothing bin in Ridgefield early Monday, authorities said.

An employee with Planet Aid summoned police to the H Mart shopping plaza on Broad Avenue just after 8 a.m., Police Chief Thomas J. Gallagher said.

While emptying the bin, the employee said, he found a black nylon carrying case that “felt unusually heavy for clothing or shoes,” Gallagher said. "So he opened it.”

Inside he found a Star Arms semi-automatic .45-caliber handgun, along with several rounds of ammunition, the chief said.

Police seized the weapon and ammo and were submitting the handgun for tracing.

The non-profit Planet Aid, established in 1997, collects and sells clothing and shoes to help people in the poorest parts of the world.

