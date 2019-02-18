Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Female Bystander From Clifton, 19, Struck By Bullet In Paterson Bodega Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Handgun, Ammo Found In Ridgefield Clothing Bin

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Planet Aid clothing bin at 321 Broad Ave., Ridgefield.
The Planet Aid clothing bin at 321 Broad Ave., Ridgefield. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A handgun and several rounds of ammunition were found tossed into a charity clothing bin in Ridgefield early Monday, authorities said.

An employee with Planet Aid summoned police to the H Mart shopping plaza on Broad Avenue just after 8 a.m., Police Chief Thomas J. Gallagher said.

While emptying the bin, the employee said, he found a black nylon carrying case that “felt unusually heavy for clothing or shoes,” Gallagher said. "So he opened it.”

Inside he found a Star Arms semi-automatic .45-caliber handgun, along with several rounds of ammunition, the chief said.

Police seized the weapon and ammo and were submitting the handgun for tracing.

The non-profit Planet Aid, established in 1997, collects and sells clothing and shoes to help people in the poorest parts of the world.

ALSO SEE: A truck dropped nearly a ton and a half of baled residential trash onto an exit ramp off Route 46 in Ridgefield and kept going Monday afternoon.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/police-fire/truck-takes-off-after-dropping-ton-and-half-of-garbage-on-route-46-ramp/748400/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.