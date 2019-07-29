Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Rochelle Park PTA President Snatches Member's Credit Card, Spends $6,000
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hamburg Man Who Died In High-Speed Delaware Crash, 48, Was 'Not Properly Restrained'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Delaware State Police are investigating.
Delaware State Police are investigating. Photo Credit: Delaware State Police

A 48-year-old Hamburg man died over the weekend in a high-speed Delaware crash, state police said.

The man, whose name was not being released, came speeding down a Milton street in his 2017 Chevrolet Impala when he struck a tree in the front yard of a local home around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Delaware State Police said.

The driver "was not properly restrained" and subsequently ejected from the vehicle before hitting the tree, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris from the vehicle struck the home but there were no injuries to anyone inside, police said.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.