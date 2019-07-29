Hamburg Man Who Died In High-Speed Delaware Crash, 48, Was 'Not Properly Restrained'

A 48-year-old Hamburg man died over the weekend in a high-speed Delaware crash, state police said.

The man, whose name was not being released, came speeding down a Milton street in his 2017 Chevrolet Impala when he struck a tree in the front yard of a local home around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Delaware State Police said.

The driver "was not properly restrained" and subsequently ejected from the vehicle before hitting the tree, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris from the vehicle struck the home but there were no injuries to anyone inside, police said.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

