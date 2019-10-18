Halloween Scene: Traveler Tries Bringing Jumbo Kitchen Knife Aboard LaGuardia Flight

Other than to carve a Halloween pumpkin, a TSA spokeswoman asked why anyone would try to bring a jumbo kitchen knife aboard a flight after agents intercepted one at a LaGuardia Airport checkpoint.

Agents nabbed a traveler with the "crazy-big" knife -- with an eight-inch blade -- at the Queens airport on Thursday, TSA Transportation Security Administration Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

This comes after they found a "razor-sharp" throwing star among a traveler's carry-on items as he passed through the checkpoint.

"Sorry, but martial arts weapons, by definition, are weapons and should not be brought onto an aircraft," she said.

More than 65 guns have been intercepted at airport security checkpoints throughout the U.S. so far this year, Farbstein noted.

TSA agents at Pittsburgh International Airport alone have stopped 29 handguns, she said.

Weapons of all types -- not just guns -- are common.

One man apparently thought he could carry a large sword onto a plane at Newark Airport because of its value, Farbstein said.

“Doesn't matter to TSA how much the weapon is worth,” she said. “No weapons should be brought in the cabin of a plane.”

Another traveler tried the "ol’ dagger in the dirty hairbrush trick,” Farbstein said.

“Please leave your hairbrush dagger at home. Or consider cleaning it out and then packing it in a checked bag,” she said.

