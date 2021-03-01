Haledon PD: Just-Released Ex-Con Who Did Time For Clifton Beauty Salon Holdup Caught With Gun

Haledon police caught an ex-con carrying a gun when they stopped him following a drug deal, authorities said.

Eric Garcia, 46, of Paterson raised his hands and told Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg, Detective Christian Clavo and Lt. George Guzman that he had a gun when they approached him on Belmont Avenue in the middle of the afternoon late last week, Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said.

They took Garcia into custody and found him carrying a 9mm handgun and three vials of crack, Daniele said.

Garcia and another man robbed a Clifton beauty salon at gunpoint in 2003, tying up the owner and a customer with shoelaces, before fleeing with $450 cash and the owner's car.

He served nine years in state prison from June 2005 to May 2016 for that robbery, then did another four years for a similar conviction before being released last November, records show.

Garcia was processed and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on drug and weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

