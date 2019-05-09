Contact Us
Haledon PD: Girl, 10, OK After Being Hit By Car At Busy Intersection

Jerry DeMarco
The girl was struck around 3:50 p.m. Thursday at the busy Haledon intersection. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized for observation after she was struck while crossing a busy Haledon intersection Thursday afternoon, police said.

Her parents were notified after the girl was struck by an older model Nissan Maxima driven by a 43-year-old Lodi man while crossing Belmont Avenue near Church Street, Lt. George Guzman said.

She was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson in stable condition, the lieutenant said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

