Hackettstown Family Displaced In House Fire

The community is rallying for a Hackettstown family whose house went up in flames.

More than $650 had been raised as of Sunday on a GoFundMe campaign for the Mullen Family.

Their East Baldwin Street home was damaged in the Saturday blaze.

"Everyone got out safely and unharmed," their daughter and campaign founder Amanda Sharp said.

The Hackettstown, Independence and Budd Lake fire departments responded, along with the Mt. Olive fire marshal and Hackettstown Police Department.

At the scene

"On my parents behalf I am starting this page to try and help get them back on their feet," Sharp said. "Every little bit helps."

Click here to donate.

