Hackensack Woman Caught Trying To Tap Teaneck Residents' Accounts At PA Banks, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Aysha Aguilu
Aysha Aguilu Photo Credit: West Whiteland PD

A Hackensack woman was busted trying to withdraw money from accounts belonging to Teaneck residents at banks in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said.

Aysha Aguilu, 30, first tried it at a TD Bank branch in West Chester on Thursday, West Whiteland Police Detective Scott Pezick said.

Alerted to the incident, employees at the Exton branch called police when Aguilu showed up at their bank trying pull cash from the account of a 66-year-old Teaneck woman, Pezick said.

Officers found her on a nearby street, the detective said.

She was carrying two counterfeit New Jersey driver's licenses -- both of Teaneck residents -- and three bogus Bank of America debit cards, police said.

Aguilu remained held in the Chester County Prison pending a first court appearance on charges of ID theft, access device fraud, record tampering and other theft-related counts.

