Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Five States Removed From NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, One Territory Added
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack Woman, 19, Charged With Killing Newborn Boy

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kimberly Aponte
Kimberly Aponte Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Authorities charged a Hackensack woman with killing her newborn son.

Kimberly Aponte, 19, hid the unwanted pregnancy from her family, authorities said.

She gave birth to a full-term boy whom she then wrapped in a blanket and stuffed into a hamper, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a formal statement by noon Tuesday.

Aponte, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.