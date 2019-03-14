Contact Us
Hackensack Trucker With Prior Sex Arrest Charged With Raping Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Willie Drone, Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A truck driver from Englewood with a prior sex charge on his record raped a local girl for nearly three years, beginning in her pre-teens, said authorities who arrested him.

Willie Drone, 54, “engaged in sexual activity” beginning when the girl was under 13 years old and continuing until his arrest Tuesday, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Because the girl was underage, the crimes constitute statutory rape, authorities said.

Following a Wednesday first appearance, a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack ordered that Drone remain held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

The investigation began after Englewood police got the tip and contacted Calo’s Special Victims Unit, the prosecutor said.

Records show Drone has a nearly 20-year history of failing to pay child support, for which he's been arrested several times.

Authorities also charged him in Englewood in 1999 with first-degree counts of sex assault, threatening to kill, harassment and simple assault.

