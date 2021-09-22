Hackensack Teen Dead, Philly Man Among 2 Hurt In Kansas Crash

An 18-year-old New Jersey woman was killed and two others injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas, authorities say.

A rental box truck traveling west around 6:15 a.m. Monday, crossed into the center median several times and rolled over, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

Hackensack's Isabella L. Carroll died, while Joshua A. Mejias Ramos, 23, of Philadelphia, and Brian Cordero Nunez, 22, of Paterson suffered minor injuries, police say.

It wasn't immediately clear who was behind the wheel.

No one was wearing a seatbelt, according to KHP's crash log.

