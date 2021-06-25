Hackensack Store Manager Charged With Collecting, Sharing Hundreds Of Child Porn Images

A retail store supervisor from Hackensack was caught collecting and sharing hundreds of child porn images, authorities said Friday.

Ryan McVey, a 33-year-old Maywood native, was arrested during a raid Thursday of his Quail Heights apartment on Prospect Street, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit learned that McVey “used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 400 digital files and distributed multiple digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

McVey remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Musella thanked Hackensack police along with Lyndhurst police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

