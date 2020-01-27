Hackensack Stabbing Victim, 30, Dies

A man who was stabbed Sunday night in Hackensack died and at least one suspect was in custody, authorities confirmed early Monday.

The 30-year-old victim was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest after being stabbed at the former Eldorado apartment building in the 200 block of Anderson Street around 10 p.m., they said.

He succumbed to his injuries a little less than an hour later.

Initial reports were that a male and female involved in the incident both fled in a vehicle, possibly with two children.

Reports of a second victim brought to Holy Name Medical Center in a private vehicle couldn't immediately be confirmed.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

