Hackensack Repeat Offender Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

A Hackensack ex-con with a previous sex charge on his decade-long criminal record sexually assaulted a pre-teen, said authorities who arrested him.

A judge ordered that Justis A. Oliver, 27 remain held in the Bergen County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment following a detention hearing last week, records show.

Newark police passed along a tip that Oliver, while in Hackensack, “engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of thirteen,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Calo’s Special Victims Unit and the Hackensack Police Department investigated and obtained warrant for Oliver at the beginning of the month.

He was arrested in Hackensack two weeks later “after multiple attempts to locate and speak with [him],” the prosecutor said.

Oliver was arrested this past October on theft charges and spent 10 days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him pending further court action.

His record includes a previous sex charge, as well as arrests for robbery, harassment, simple assault and failing to register under Megan's Law.

