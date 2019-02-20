Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack Repeat Offender Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Justis A. Oliver
Justis A. Oliver Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Hackensack ex-con with a previous sex charge on his decade-long criminal record sexually assaulted a pre-teen, said authorities who arrested him.

A judge ordered that Justis A. Oliver, 27 remain held in the Bergen County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment following a detention hearing last week, records show.

Newark police passed along a tip that Oliver, while in Hackensack, “engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of thirteen,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Calo’s Special Victims Unit and the Hackensack Police Department investigated and obtained warrant for Oliver at the beginning of the month.

He was arrested in Hackensack two weeks later “after multiple attempts to locate and speak with [him],” the prosecutor said.

Oliver was arrested this past October on theft charges and spent 10 days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him pending further court action.

His record includes a previous sex charge, as well as arrests for robbery, harassment, simple assault and failing to register under Megan's Law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.