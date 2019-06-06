Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Hackensack Police Find Teen Carrying Stolen Gun Pulled On Victim Outside Mini-Mart

Jerry DeMarco
Central Avenue Mini Market
Central Avenue Mini Market Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Hackensack police recovered a stolen handgun that a juvenile had reportedly pointed at someone moments earlier.

Responding to the call from the Central Avenue Mini Market, city police Officer Frank Competiello Jr. stopped a 2007 Toyota Scion at First and Passaic streets, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Several officers backed him up and could smell pot coming from inside the car, DeWitt said.

Sgt. Jason Klosk spotted a magazine loaded with 9mm ammo on the floor behind the driver’s seat, the captain said.

A search turned up the Taurus 9mm handgun in the juvenile's jeans, DeWitt said, adding that the weapon had been reported stolen out of Hazleton, PA.

The officers took the juvenile into custody on a delinquency complaint alleging several offenses.

