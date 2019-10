Hackensack police were investigating the discovery of a marijuana grow house in town.

Narcotics Bureau Detective Sgt. John Dalton got the tip, leading to a raid Thursday night at the home just off eastbound Route 80.

The plants, found in an elaborate basement step, were removed and destroyed, Detective Capt. Peter Busciglio said Friday.

