Hackensack PD: School Dropoff Mom Who Blocked Traffic Bites One Officer, Punches, Kicks Others

A Hackensack mother who blocked a lane of traffic while dropping her child off at school Monday morning bit a police lieutenant on the neck, punched a captain in the chest and kicked a third officer before being subdued, authorities said.

After a license plate check found that the registration for the vehicle driven by Parona Brown was expired, police Lt. Tina Cappadonna asked her to park and allow a growing line of other parents at Fairmount Elementary School to drop off their children while she spoke to her around 8:30 a.m., Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Brown, 30, "refused to cooperate," DeWitt said.

Cappadonna then ordered Brown out of the car and opened the driver's side door, the captain said.

Brown "assaulted the officer and bit her three times, puncturing the skin on her neck and arm," DeWitt said.

She then punched Capt. Nicole Foley in the chest and kicked a third officer before being subdued, he said.

Cappadonna was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center and released. Foley refused medical attention.

Brown, of Park Street, was briefly hospitalized in police custody after she said she had difficulty breathing.

She was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer with bodily injury, aggravated assault by attempting to cause injury, resisting arrest and obstruction. Police released her pending court action.

"Police and school officials agree that the student drop off procedure is effective," DeWitt noted. "The procedure makes student drop organized, streamlined and, most importantly, improves childrens' safety.

"The Hackensack Police Department extends its appreciation to Fairmount Elementary School staff, parents and children for their cooperation in keeping everyone safe," the captain said.

