Hackensack PD Raids Apartment, Seizes 461 Heroin Folds, Oxy, Cash, Ex-Con

Hackensack police raided an ex-con’s apartment Friday and seized 461 heroin folds, 82 Oxycodone pills, pot and $1,170 in drug proceeds, authorities said.

Cyrus Maurice Hammond, 27, had been dealing in the neighborhood of mid-rise and garden apartment buildings near Hackensack High School and Carver Park, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Records show that the unemployed Hammond already had a history of drug-related arrests and convictions in Hackensack and Englewood.

Thanks to the work of Narcotics Detective Nart Marza, police raided the Quail Heights apartment on Prospect Avenue, turned up the drugs and cash and busted Hammond, DeWitt said.

They charged him with various drug counts and sent Hammond to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

