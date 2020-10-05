Hackensack PD: Police Flood Neighborhood, Capture Fleeing NYC Parolees

Hackensack police grabbed two Brooklyn parolees who tried to flee a Monday afternoon traffic stop, authorities said.

Narcotics detectives smelled raw pot after stopping their vehicle at the corner of Prospect and Poplar avenues shortly after 2:30 p.m., Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The driver, Marquis Fleming, 24, at first complied with investigators and got out of the car, DeWitt said.

Suddenly, his passenger – identified as 27-year-old Gerald Russell – took off on foot, the captain said.

As he did, Fleming got back in the car, put it in drive and tried to flee, as well, DeWitt said.

Detective Key Peralta hopped in the passenger side and kept Fleming from going anywhere, he said.

Detective Lt Michael Antista and Officer Frank McCall found Russell hiding in a Ross Avenue backyard about 15 minutes later and took him into custody, the captain said.

Russell, who was carrying marijuana, was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction and drug possession.

Fleming was charged with eluding and drug possession.

Fleming and Russell are both on parole for attempted murder convictions, DeWitt said.

Both were being processed at city police headquarters Monday afternoon. Additional charges were possible.

Russell bolted the stop at Prospect and Poplar, Hackensack police said. DAILY VOICE

