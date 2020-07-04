Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack PD: Man Stabs Stepson Over Dirty Dishes

Jerry DeMarco
Frederick Schock III
Frederick Schock III Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy HACKENSACK PD

A Hackensack man stabbed his stepson Tuesday morning while arguing about dirty dishes left in the sink, said police who arrested him.

Frederick Schock III, 48, pulled a pocket knife from his pants and stabbed his stepson once in the lower chest in their Prospect Avenue apartment shortly after 8:30 a.m., Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Police found the victim at Hackensack University Medical Center after he’d gone there with a wound that DeWitt said wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Schock, meanwhile, was taken into custody and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

