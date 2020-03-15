Hackensack PD: Fleeing Ex-Con Who Tried Climbing Into Ex's Window Falls 4 Floors Down Air Shaft

A Hackensack ex-con fell four stories down an air shaft while trying to escape police after trying to climb into his ex-girlfriend's window before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Alec Parker, 34, climbed a fire escape and was trying to get into his ex-girlfriend’s Main Street apartment when responding officers arrived shortly after 4:30 a.m., Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

They tried to talk with him, but Parker fled up the fire escape to the roof, then entered the stairwell and forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, DeWitt said.

He then ran into her bathroom and through the bathroom window, which connects to the air shaft, the captain said.

Then down he went.

Hackensack firefighters and EMS got through an access door to Parker, who began to fight, DeWitt said.

He was quickly subdued and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that the captain said didn’t appear life-threatening.

Parker, who works for a local moving company, has a criminal history that stretches back nearly his entire adult life, including arrests for aggravated assault on a police officer, robbery, weapons possession and making terroristic threats, records show.

Two years ago, he barricaded himself in a Hackensack garden apartment -- threatening to stab himself and begging to be shot by police -- before his mother helped coax him out.

Hackensack police this time charged Parker with burglary and harassment He was headed after treatment at the hospital to The Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.