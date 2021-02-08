Hackensack PD: Drug-Dealing Lyft Driver With Stolen Gun Charged With Endangering Daughter, 3

A Lyft driver from Hackensack with a 3-year-old daughter was arrested with a stolen handgun, three pounds of pot and more than $35,000 in proceeds after police learned that he’d been selling drugs near a local school, authorities said.

It began after Narcotics Bureau Detective Sgt. John Dalton stopped Robinson Jeanbaptiste, 36, and found a passenger from New York City in the vehicle carrying five pounds of pot, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives summoned a Bergen County SWAT team and raided Jeanbaptiste’s luxury apartment on Friday, DeWitt said.

They found a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun reported stolen out of North Carolina, three more pounds of pot and the cash, the captain said.

His daughter was placed with a relative, DeWitt said.

Police charged Jeanbaptiste with drug and weapons possession, receiving stolen property, money laundering and child endangerment.

The passenger, Josuel Polanco, 28, was charged with drug possession.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. They remained held there Monday, records show.

