Hackensack PD: Driver Caught With Starter Pistol, Blanks After River Edge Incident

Alerted by River Edge police to a report of a driver pointing a handgun at another motorist, Hackensack police stopped a Moonachie man who they said was carrying a starter pistol loaded with blanks.

Responding Officer Michael Reo stopped a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Rezart Bajrami at the River Edge border of Kinderkamack and Grand Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Reo was joined by Sgt. Richard Melber and Officers Pedro Dominguez and Matthew DeBonis, and Bajrami and his two passengers were ordered out of the vehicle, the captain said.

Asked whether he had any weapons, Bajrami, 39, admitted having a BB gun, Busciglio said.

Officers found the 9mm starter pistol -- loaded a magazine containing nine blank casings -- under the rear seat, the captain said.

Bajrami was charged with weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

