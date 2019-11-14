Hackensack Mom, BF Pressure Young Daughter To Lie About Abuse, Authorities Charge

A Hackensack woman and her boyfriend pressured her young daughter to lie about being beaten, authorities said.

Crystalann Clarke, 35, knocked the girl's glasses off while causing an injury that required stitches at Hackensack University Medical Center, responders told Daily Voice.

Clarke and Patel Whyte, also 35, of Bergenfield, were later arrested following an investigation that found that they’d “instructed the juvenile to lie about how the injuries were sustained to protect Clarke from being investigated for child abuse,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Clarke was charged with child abuse and “hindering arrest through force against a witness,” while Whyte was charged with hindering apprehension.

Clark was released by a judge, with conditions, after being booked into the Bergen County Jail.

Whyte was released pending a Nov. 25 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

