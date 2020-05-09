Hackensack Man Struck, Killed In Hit-Run, Driver Found, Charged

A Hackensack man was struck and killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver from Paterson, said authorities who made an arrest soon after.

James Dixon, 25, was struck near the intersection of River and Court streets, across from the Bergen County parking garage, shortly after 8 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Responders attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center soon after, he said.

Police found Fabio Campos Azofeifa, a 47-year-old laborer, a short time later trying to change a flat tire at Temple and Woodridge avenues a mile and a half north of the crash scene.

Detectives charged him with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Azofeifa, who's an Ecuadoran national, remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit investigated along with Hackensack police. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.