Hackensack Man Charged With Beating Teen

A Hackensack man was charged with injuring a young teen with repeated smacks to the face.

Walter Rodriguez, 28, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest two days earlier on four counts of child endangerment, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit began investigating after receiving a report from city police and the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

The child, who’s under 16, “arrived at school with injuries and told Hackensack school officials that the injuries were a result of being intentionally struck in the face by Rodriguez,” Musella said.

Rodriguez, who is married and unemployed, was arrested Wednesday, the prosecutor said.

