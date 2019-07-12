Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Playful Pit Bull Rescued From River By Garfield Firefighters
Hackensack Man, 57, Plunges To Death From High-Rise Balcony

Jerry DeMarco
Outside the Pierre Apartments on Prospect Avenue in Hackensack.
Outside the Pierre Apartments on Prospect Avenue in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A 57-year-old Hackensack man was killed when he apparently threw himself off the balcony of his 7th-floor apartment Friday afternoon, witnesses told police.

The victim landed on the grass near the entrance to the 18-story luxury Pierre Apartments on Prospect Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, they said.

There were no signs of foul play, said Capt. Darrin DeWitt.

A resident of the Pierre told Daily Voice that the victim had been hospitalized for psychological issues and had drawn attention to himself before jumping.

Access to the building's Prospect Street entrance and exit remained limited as detectives and uniformed offices spoke with witnesses Friday afternoon.

